Moncks Corner, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, officials with Santee Cooper said crews monitoring the former Grainger Generating Station in Conway discovered a breach in the dike of one of their coal ash retention ponds.
According to a statement from Santee Cooper, Pond 1, which has the breach, was formally used as an ash pond. However, officials say the pond is clear of ash and contact soil below the ash so no environmental impact is expected.
The company says in 2014, they began excavating the two ponds on the property used to store coal ash and the utility completed the removal of ash and contact soil earlier this year in Pond 1.
Late Saturday afternoon, an inspection of the pond found no issues, but sometime overnight into Sunday morning officials say elevated waters from the Waccamaw River filled Pond 1 after a breach in the dike occurred.
Sunday morning, officials notified the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, local government officials, the Waccamaw Riverkeeper, and downstream water users.
The company says personnel are remaining onsite to monitor conditions as the river level drops and water testing is underway which will be monitored in conjunction with DHEC.
