MONCKS CORNER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Power provider Santee Cooper is providing the Gaffney Board of Public Works (GBPW) a grant to help fund infrastructure needs at the Gaffney Industrial Park.
The company, which is the largest power provider in South Carolina, says the $632,500 grant will help provide sewer service to the planned 339-acre site in Gaffney, and that the GBPW will provide the remaining $632,500 of the sewer cost.
“We are confident that our investment in infrastructure at his industrial park will help bring companies with good-paying jobs to this part of the state,” said Pamela Williams, Santee Cooper’s senior vice president of corporate services.
“The Santee Cooper grant is another step forward for Gaffney and Cherokee County,” said GBPW General Manager Donnie Hardin “This project is an example of our momentum that we will continue to build on.”
Power for the park will be provided by GBPW, a municipally owned electric utility that serves about 7,000 customers.
Tamarack Investments LLC, a privately held real estate firm based in Atlanta, is the project’s developer. Consulting and engineering services were provided by Atwell LLC of Marietta, Georgia, which certified the site.
