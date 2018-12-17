Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning this Friday, December 21 you can buy tickets for An intimate Evening of Songs and Storytelling at the Peace Center featuring Sarah McLachlan.
Selling more than 40 million records worldwide, McLachlan is known for hits such as Angel, Adia, and Fallen.
Tickets for the Sunday, February 17, 7 p.m. performance featuring Vanessa Freebain-Smith, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Tickets range from $55 - $85 and can be purchased by calling 864-467-3000 or 800-888-7768 or purchased in person at the Peace Center box office.
If you're a member of the peacekeepers, tickets are on sale now.
For more information, visit the Peace Center here.
