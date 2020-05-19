GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said some popular tourist destinations in the Upstate will be reopening Wednesday, May 20.
According to SCDNR, visitors will be permitted back at the Sassafras Mountain observation tower in Pickens County and Bald Rock Heritage Preserve in Greenville County as coronavirus restrictions begin to lift.
They say social distancing will have to be observed, or the destinations will have to close once more - as large crowds are known to gather there.
“People need to use good common sense when visiting Sassafras and Bald Rock,” said Tom Swayngham, SCDNR assistant chief of wildlife. “They need to maintain a minimum of 6 feet in social distance from other visitors, and we would like for folks up there to wear masks, although we can’t require that. If conditions get too crowded, we may have to limit the number of vehicles at these natural areas."
SCDNR says the restrooms at Sassafras Mountain will continue to be closed to the public. They ask that visitors take their trash with them to prevent littering.
"The views at Sassafras and Bald Rock are breathtaking, and we know how much people love them, but we need the public to help us in keeping everybody safe,” Swayngham said.
