reenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Saturday, counties, municipalities and nonprofits are partnering across the state to host a day of action in South Carolina in an effort to improve completion of the 2020 census.
State officials say Saturday, September 26 is the last Saturday for households to self-respond to the census.
Officials say completion of the census will drive local funding allocations for schools, healthcare, disaster response and more than 50 other federal programs for the next 10 years. Census data is used to support economic development and the installation of broadband internet.
In total, there will be sites in more than 25 counties where community members can access a range of services including COVID-19 testing, flu vaccinations, census completion, voter registration and other community services.
Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, chair of the SC Governor’s Complete Count Commission says, “All South Carolinians need access to these critical services and to complete the census. Widespread Covid testing and flu vaccination will help keep our economy moving this winter and a complete count for the census will ensure we continue to grow and recruit new employers to the area for the next 10 years.”
In the Upstate, events will be held in Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, 2 locations in Greenville, Greenwood and Union County. An event will be held in Spartanburg County, but on Sunday, September 27. Times and locations can be found below:
Community members interested in supporting the event by volunteering can complete this form for more information.
