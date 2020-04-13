(FOX Carolina) -- As the food service industry awaits a rebound, Sauer Brands announced the upcoming temporary furlough of employees due to a sharp industry decline, the company released to media.
This will affect 131 employees nationwide, including 97 in Mauldin, South Carolina. The company says employees were notified today and will be paid through April 17 to give them time to file for unemployment benefits. They will stay under the company's insurance for up to 60 days.
“We want to emphasize that these are temporary furloughs and we expect to recall affected employees as needed as foodservice demand begins to return to pre-COVID-19 levels,” said Martin Kelly, president and CEO of Sauer Brands Inc. “We know this is a difficult time for everybody, particularly those who are directly affected, and we regret that circumstances have made this action necessary.”
Those affected can find out more by going here.
