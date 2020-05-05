GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Ingles Markets, the grocery chain that owns Sav-Mor Food and Dollar, confirmed Tuesday that the Greenville Sav-Mor will not reopen after the store was damaged in a tornado.
"The tornado damage was so extensive that we made the difficult decision to close the store," said Ron Freeman, Chief Financial Officer for Ingles Markets. "Our associates have not been let go, but have been offered employment at nearby stores."
The EF-2 tornado hit the Taylors area on April 25, causing a lot of damage to Sav-Mor and the neighboring Corona restaurant.
MORE: EF-2 tornado confirmed near Taylors, took roof off of motel
