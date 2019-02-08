Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Looking for a mouthwatering praline? Missing homemade salt water taffy? Well, look no further. Savannah's own River Street Sweets has come to Greenville, to stay.
The store is located along 12 South Main Street, Greenville, South Carolina. The company is well known for their 'World Famous Pralines'.
It is now open to all candy lovers! Check out the photos here:
