(FOX Carolina) -- June 14th is well known as Flag Day, but it also shares the date with another holiday, World Blood Donor Day (WBDD).
The Blood Connection is joining organizations in the US and around the world to acknowledge the constant need, especially in the Upstate, and to celebrate blood donors who are committed to saving lives.
“We want our blood donors to feel as special as they are for saving lives every day through their generous blood donations,”said TBC President and CEO, Delisa English.
“We also hope to inspire more people throughout the community to donate blood regularly and often.”
Safe blood for all is the theme for this year’s campaign. TBC believes health is a human right and everyone in the world should have access to safe blood transfusions when and where they need them.
The need for blood products is universal, but access to safe blood and blood products varies greatly across and within countries.
TBC says it starts with donating local.
There will be five locations to donate in the Upstate:
- 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville.
- 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood.
- 1954 East Main Street, Easley.
- 1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca.
- 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg.
Donation centers will be open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on the weekends 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, TBC will celebrating Taco Tuesday, every week! Blood Connection officials say when donors give blood at any TBC center or mobile drive on a Tuesday, they will receive a special Taco Tuesday t-shirt and gift card, while supplies last.
