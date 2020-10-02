GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - You may have seen a "Say Their Names" memorial popping up in cities across the county. The local black lives matter chapter re-created their own right here in downtown Greenville.
It will be there for two days.
A local mother and her son walked through placing roses at the feet of the different displays as she explained how they were killed.
Botham Jean. Tamir Rice. #SayTheirNames #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/SlqN3Acpd6— Amber Worthy (@byAmberWorthy) October 3, 2020
Picture after picture, people stopped by to remember the lives lost in officer involved shootings across the county.
Some believe that it's an educational opportunity for all ages.
"It’s as necessary as him learning to read, being a part of this process," Desiree Walker says.
Activist Bruce wilson and the local Black Lives Matter chapter worked to erect this memorial at the Peace Center.
Bruce proclaimed over the loudspeaker that, "when I protest and march, I want you to know why I protest and march. I want to put a face and a name to it."
A family walked through the displays placing roses and stopping to remember the circumstances that led to these killings both across the nation and right here at home.
Desiree brought her 5 year old son and sister, Destiny came as well.
Jordan Edwards. #SayHisName #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/zZv5RDclSj— Amber Worthy (@byAmberWorthy) October 3, 2020
Desiree says, "even though he is five years old, he needs to be exposed to this and know that this is just the system is not for him as a black man."
Her sister Destiny says, "he needs to know that your skin is a target. It is because of the fact that you were born with brown skin, you are now a target… a target on your back."
This memorial will be here through the weekend.
The organizers of this memorial say that the intention is to put faces with the names we've seen in headlines for the past few years - all in one place.
"You lose count it’s so many," Destiny says, "I can guarantee he had [their] skin had been a little lighter, it would have been a totally different outcome. It’s just so sad that this is the life that we are living."
