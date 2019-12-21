ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Saturday afternoon, the community came together to say their final goodbyes to an Upstate legend.
James 'Radio' Kennedy, a familiar face at T.L. Hanna high school, passed away at 73 on December 15 after a health battle with ongoing diabetes, kidney issues, and pancreatitis.
In the week since his passing, the community has been honoring his legacy - those who may have just met him once, or even watched his story play out on the silver screen, mourned his loss.
On Friday, hundreds came out to honor him on his "final lap" at his cherished TL Hanna.
A procession began at the funeral home, heading to the high school. He was then driven one final time around the football field.
Douglas McDougald, the President of McDougald Funeral Home, said "well over 1,500 people" came by to pay their respects before the procession departed for the high school.
As he was guided into the school he loved dearly, his casket was adorned with yellow roses, a TL Hanna helmet, and pieces of the gridiron that became his second home through the years.
The visitation followed, where the public was invited to pay their respects from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Coach Harold Jones and Radio's family were by his side through his days in hospice care, and stayed by his side for the visitation, to receive friends in the community who wanted to share how Radio touched their hearts.
A funeral service was held the following day at the Anderson Civic Center.
The service began with prayer, and songs performed by the Anderson Combined Choir.
Harold Jones then took the podium - the first to speak. Jones kept it light, recounting some of his favorite memories with his best friend.
"He never met a stranger," Jones said. He continued to reiterate how raw and powerful Radio's love was for everyone he met.
"He taught us all how to love," Jones said.
Sheila Hilton followed Coach Jones. The former TL Hanna High principal read eloquent words she had written following the news of his passing. She portrayed his story, from beginning to end, highlighting how valuable a single act of kindness can be.
Kennedy spent several years as a student at TL Hanna, sitting in on certain classes, and of course - helping with football. Though, he never officially graduated.
"On December 15, he graduated with honors," Hilton said of the day Radio left this life, on to the next.
Last to speak was the Kennedy family. As a unified group, they supported each other onto the stage. Toya, Radio's great-niece spoke first.
She remembered growing up with Radio in her life, sharing birthdays and holidays together. Each year for her birthday, he would give her a $5 bill.
"This will be my first birthday without him," she said.
Christmas was Radio's favorite holiday, and Toya remembers Coach Jones showing up at their home with a big bag of presents for Radio on Christmas Eve - bringing holiday cheer and smiles to his good friend.
Next to speak was Radio's great-nephew, Josh. Josh shared stories of "the man behind closed doors," as he put it.
Josh and his mother, Jacqueline Kennedy, have been taking care of Radio for the last eight years. Josh recounted some of his more humorous memories of his uncle, like being woken up at 3 a.m. by Radio asking to watch cartoons.
Josh said he and his family knew James, not just Radio.
Finally, Jacqueline took the stand. By her side was Radio's younger brother, George Allen, who goes by "Cool Rock."
"I thank God that He hired me to take care of Radio," she said. "It may not have been easy always, but Radio was a blessing. He was a blessing to us, he was a blessing to the community - and I thank God for the assignment."
Now that the assignment has completed, Jacqueline said she wants to know: what else can I do?
Before Dr. Williams completed the service with a heartfelt eulogy, "Cool Rock" said a few, powerful words.
"I love my brother. I love my brother with all my heart," he said.
A balloon release was held at the end of the services on Forest Lawn, where James 'Radio' Kennedy will be laid to rest.
