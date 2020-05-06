(FOX Carolina) - Following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration in South Carolina, businesses and residents can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The affected area includes parts of South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina affected by severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds on April 12-13, 2020.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. Homeowners can request up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.
The disaster declaration covers the following counties in the following states:
South Carolina:
Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Edgefield, Florence, Greenville, Jasper, Lexington, and Saluda
Georgia:
Burke, Effingham, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Richmond, Screven and Stephens
North Carolina:
Anson, Jackson, Macon, Richmond, Robeson, Scotland and Transylvania
In accordance with health precautions for the coronavirus, the SBA will not establish a field presence to assist survivors.
The SBA has opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center/Business Recovery Center (VDLOC/VBRC) to help survivors apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website here.
The SBA says these loans are specific to the storm damage inflicted on April 12-13 and not for COVID-19 related assistance.
Survivors should contact the Disaster Assistance Professionals at 470-363-5611, 202-803-3307, 404-909-1549 and 470-363-5936 to schedule an appointment for immediate one-on-one assistance in completing their applications.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is June 30, 2020. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Feb. 1, 2021.
