BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says that the state bureau of investigation was called to a residence earlier this afternoon to investigate a suspicious package.
Deputies say that the SBI bomb squad used X-RAY technology to determine that no explosives or chemicals were found in the package.
The scene has since been cleared, according to deputies.
