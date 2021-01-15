Police Line Do Not Cross

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

 carlballou

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says that the state bureau of investigation was called to a residence earlier this afternoon to investigate a suspicious package.

Deputies say that the SBI bomb squad used X-RAY technology to determine that no explosives or chemicals were found in the package. 

The scene has since been cleared, according to deputies.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

