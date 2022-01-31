SYLVA, NC (FOX Carolina) - Jackson County deputies are investigating after they were notified of a "threat of violence" at Smoky Mountain High School Monday morning.
Jackson County Public Schools said at approximately 8:45 a.m., district administration was made aware of a general threat circulating social media that was associated with students at Smokey Mountain High. The district immediately notified the Sheriff's Office and NC State of Bureau of Investigation.
District officials said a call to parents with information about the threats was made at 9:30 a.m. Extra law enforcement was also assigned to the school to ensure safety to the students and staff.
We're told persons of interest related to the threat have been identified and and the investigation remains ongoing.
MORE NEWS: Former Miss USA, USC grad's death highlights importance of mental health. Here are some local resources:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.