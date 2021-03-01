COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Monday announced 740 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 113 new probable cases of COVID-19, 14 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.
The agency said the percent positive was at 4.1 percent on Monday.
Since March 2020, South Carolina has seen 444,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,592 confirmed deaths.
Click here to see more SC COVID-19 states from DHEC.
