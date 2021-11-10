COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Robert Kittle with the S.C. Attorney General's office confirmed Judge Clifton Newman denied bond for Alex Murdaugh based on his psychiatric evaluation.
Eric Bland, the attorney for Gloria Satterfied's son, says he and his client were not initially informed on the decision by the Attorney General's office. He says there wasn't any type of notice from the court on a hearing.
"Evidently Judge Newman ruled based on the submissions and request by the parties," he says.
Bland made following statement on his client's behalf:
“Judge Newman continues to exercise the correct judicial temperament in connection with the nature of the pending charges and Alex Murdaugh’s Clear and present danger to the community and to himself. While we have not seen the required psychiatric evaluation of Alex Murdock, we really do not need to. Since the original bond hearing Alex Murdock has taken financial actions which clearly show that he has no respect for the judicial process, legitimate creditors and victims of his criminal activities And that the ordinary Rules do not apply to him. These financial transactions and how they were manipulated by Alex Murdock and those close to him show that in addition he is a flight risk. The justice system continues to work as intended regarding Alex Murdaugh and the Satterfields have confidence that with the installation of the receiver and continued oversight by judges like Judge Newman, Alex Murdock will no longer be receiving favorable treatment but will be drinking from the same cup of justice as every other charged criminal in the state drinks from”.
Attorney Jim Griffin said, "We appreciate court's concern about Alex's well being. However we respectfully disagree with the ruling. We are currently reviewing Alex's legal options."
MORE NEWS: Clemson coach called hero after helping rescue crews at scene of deadly crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.