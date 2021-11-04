COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Grand Jury in Hampton County has issued indictments against Alex Murdaugh.
According to a release, Murdaugh has been indicted for:
- Conspiracy
- False Claim for Payment, $10,000 or more, and
- Filing a False Police Report
Curtis Smith has also been indicted on the following charges:
- Pointing and Presenting a Firearm (0-5 years or a fine in the discretion of the court),
- Conspiracy (0-5 years or a fine of not more than $5,000),
- Assisted Suicide (0-15 years and/or a fine of not more than $100,000),
- Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature (0-20 years), and
- False Claim for Payment $10,000 or more (0-10 years and/or a fine of not more than $5,000).
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
PREVIOUSLY: Attorney confirms judge orders Murdaugh assets to be frozen, receiver appointed
