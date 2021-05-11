COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced in a release that he has declared an abnormal disruption in the market after the Colonial Pipeline was hacked. Because of this, Wilson says that the state's price gouging statute is now in effect.
In the release, Wilson says he is urging South Carolina residents to be patient in the current situation.
“We hope this gas shortage will last just a few days, but we must be wary of individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging. According to state law, price gouging constitutes a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice."
Wilson says that anyone wanting to report price gouging can do so by emailing pricegouging@scag.gov or by calling 803-737-3953.
The Attorney General also provided a description of the price gouging law in his release.
"The price gouging law (SC 39-5-145) is a general prohibition of unconscionable prices during times of disaster. Price gougers can be charged for excessive pricing, a misdemeanor offense punishable with a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail."
To view the full price gouging statute, click here.
