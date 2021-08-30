CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday that a Cherokee County man was arrested on multiple charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors Thursday.
According to a release from the AG, Nathaniel Leron Jordon, 33, of Cherokee, is charged with 11 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to the release.
Charges were brought against Jordon after a joint investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Attorney General's Office. Officials also said they found him to be in possession of multiple files of child sex abuse material.
According to the AG, Jordon has previously been convicted on similar charges.
MORE NEWS: Buncombe Co. DA: Man convicted on cocaine trafficking charges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.