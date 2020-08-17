GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday that a 56-year-old Greenville man had been arrested on charges stemming from accusations of sexual exploitation of minors
William Tod Ford was arrested on August 12. He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, if he is convicted.
Investigators received multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Ford. Investigators said Ford distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material, Wilson said.
A mug shot of Ford was not listed on the Greenville County Detention Center website on Monday.
