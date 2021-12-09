GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A South Carolina Grand Jury has issued seven more indictments consisting of 21 new charges against Alex Murdaugh, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Murdaugh was initially scheduled for a bond hearing at 9 a.m. Friday, but according to his attorneys it will be rescheduled next week due to the indictment announcement.
The new indictments charge Murdaugh with nine counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of computer crimes, four counts of money laundering and one count of forgery.
This brings the total number of State Grand Jury indictments to 12, containing 48 separate charges.
Altogether, Murdaugh is charged for alleged schemes to defraud victims of $1,365,440.24. When combined with the State Grand Jury indictments from November, the alleged total is $6,218,923.33.
Curtis Edward Smith, the man accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh in a botched suicide attempt to kill himself, was also named in another lawsuit with Murdaugh Thursday, according to court documents.
The lawsuit names Michael “Tony” Satterfield as the plaintiff, along with the family of Gloria Satterfield and his half-brother Brian Harriot.
The Satterfield’s attorney, Eric Bland, took action Monday to highlight how he says Alex Murdaugh partnered with Bank of America to allegedly launder stolen money.
Another lawsuit is now claiming because of these financial crimes, Smith benefited from the scheme by being given $164,748.76 and $1,825,560 by way of cashier’s and personal checks, all coming from stolen money.
The lawsuit claims by making their own rules and ignoring banking customs, the bank helped Murdaugh create fake accounts called “Forge,” which Murdaugh funded with stolen money from the plaintiffs and other employees of Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick.
The lawsuit goes on to say that when Murdaugh got this money, he engaged in “suspicious banking conduct” with Bank of America that should have been caught.
Bland also released this statement Thursday on the lawsuit on behalf of the Satterfield family:
As it appears through the investigation of the Satterfield claims to date that Curtis Edward Smith (aka “Cousin Eddie”) may have been recipient of a portion of the Satterfield settlement proceeds through the use of Alex Murdaugh’s fake BOA “Forge” account and/or his personal checking account, Mr. Smith has been added as a Defendant to the ongoing Satterfield lawsuit. The suit seeks to impose a constructive trust against any money or property in the possession of Mr. Smith that was obtained through use of the Satterfield money and seeks to explore Smith’s role in aiding and abetting Murdaugh’s fraud and breach of his fiduciary duties to the Satterfield sons. As the Second Amended Complaint provides, from approximately 2015 through 2021 Cousin Eddie received either personal checks from Alex Murdaugh’s individual account and cashier’s checks from the fake BOA two “Forge” accounts totaling approximately $2,000,000.00 some of which were issued between the time that Alex Murdaugh took approximately $3,400,000.00 from the Satterfield wrongful death settlement and deposited all of that money in the fake BOA “Forge” accounts. Through this action, the Satterfield family hopes to find the answer to the ultimate question: where’s the money?
Bank of America also responded to the lawsuit, saying:
There is no basis for this lawsuit, and we are asking the court to dismiss it. Make no mistake, the wrongdoer here was Mr. Murdaugh, and the diversion of these funds occurred away from Bank of America. We had no knowledge of any theft and followed standard procedures in account openings for a sole proprietor business.
Additionally, contrary to what the lawsuit claims, South Carolina law allows sole proprietor businesses to open bank accounts with a Social Security number. I’d draw your attention to some links and postings on the South Carolina Secretary of State’s website regarding that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.