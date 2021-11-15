COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that he supports the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) efforts to reduce robocaller's access to real phone numbers.
Wilson joined other Attorney Generals around the country who expressed their support in a comment letter to the FCC.
“When we get a call we need to know it is a real call and not a bogus call or caller,” said Wilson. “We need the FCC to take action so you will know that the number that shows up on your phone is actually the number of the person calling you.”
Earlier this year, phone companies were required to implement a caller ID authentication technology called STIR/SHAKEN. The technology aims to combat spoofing by ensuring that calls originate from verified numbers. According to Wilson, scam robocalls have dropped by 29% since June as phone companies continue to put STIR/SHAKEN into use.
In response to this effort, robocallers are now buying access to real phone numbers to get around this ID authentication. Wilson said they usually do this by using false information or hiding their identities from companies that access the real numbers.
Wilson said he supports the FCC's proposals to implement a stricter process for phone companies. This process would request direct access to phone numbers and require phone companies to verify the identities of their customers to ensure that robocallers are not getting access to phone numbers.
Wilson joined the following states in sending this comment letter to the FCC; Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
