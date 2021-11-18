COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Greenville County arrested two men on charges relating to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to a release from the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
According to the release, Columbus Alvin Hooper IV of Honea Path was arrested on November 9 and Jackson Paul Miller of Taylors was arrested on November 16.
Investigators received a CyberTipLine report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which eventually led them to Miller, according to the AG.
Wilson's office says that Miller is accused of possessing multiple files of child sex abuse material as well as criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Hooper is charged with five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Attorney General's office.
According to the release, both of these cases will be prosecuted by the AG.
