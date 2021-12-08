COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Union County man and registered sex offender plead guilty Tuesday on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Douglas Bishop pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Bishop was also sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Bishop was found with more than 56,000 images and 182 videos of child pornography, according to the Office.
In 2017, investigators with the Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were looking into the use of an online file sharing program for sharing a distributing child porn when they found someone sharing numerous files that violated state law.
Investigators then used a search warrant on a home in Union County where they found Bishop.
Bishop lived in a basement/garage apartment and a computer was found in the bedroom that had image and video files of child sexual abuse material.
Law enforcement went to where Bishop worked but he had already ran after learning that law enforcement was at his home. He was later found out of state and was returned to South Carolina in December of 2020.
