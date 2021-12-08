UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man will be sent to prison after 56,000 images and almost 200 videos of child pornography were found in his possession, according to the S.C. Attorney General's office.
We're told Douglas Bishop lived in a basement apartment in 2017 and was known by other residents as a registered sex offender. Officials found a computer in his bedroom with image and video files of child sexual abuse material on a hard drive.
Officials said a search warrant was obtained for Bishop's Union County home on Dec. 20, 2017. Bishop fled after finding out law enforcement has been at his home. He was located out of state and brought back to South Carolina in December of 2020.
A forensic examination of the computer-related items seized in this case revealed that Bishop had over 56,000 images and 182 videos of child pornography, according to a news release.
The SCAG's office said Bishop was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Bishop has been sentenced to 10 years on all charges.
