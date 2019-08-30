(FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Dorian is predicted to slam into the Florida on Monday. But as Floridians prepare to evacuate, organizations and agencies in South Carolina are preparing to help in any way they can.
SCDOT says motorist assistance crews have now been deployed to I-95, assisting with expected evacuees traveling north. The agency asks all motorists to drive with extra caution with an increased number of holiday travelers and evacuees along the interstate.
Duke Energy has also promised aid to Florida, sending up to 200 lineworkers from the Upstate. A total of 500 workers are making the trek from the Carolinas eventually.
The Red Cross is also making preparations to help survivors and evacuees where needed. A new Safe and Well website has been set up, allowing those needing help to self-register to be listed as safe after the hurricane has hit. The agency is also asking for more donations to ensure they can do their work in the aftermath.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina on Hurricane Dorian, including how agencies are responding and how you can help.
