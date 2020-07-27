COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina's agriculture officials are warning the state's residents to be wary of unsolicited packages of seeds that arrive in the mail.
The South Carolina Department of Agriculture and Clemson University's Regulatory Services division said they are working together to investigate after residents reported receiving packages containing mysterious seeds they did not order.
Similar reports have been made to agriculture officials across the country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service is also collecting reports and coordinating a national investigation.
The SCDA said if you receive an unsolicited package containing seeds:
- Do not open the seed packets or handle the seeds.
- Do not plant unidentified seeds. They may be invasive species that could displace or destroy native plants and insects.
- Retain the seeds and packaging and put them in a zip-top bag.
- Contact the USDA APHIS Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance (SITC) program.
The SCDA said APHIS SITC may be reached at their website, by phone at 800-877-3835 or by email at SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov.
“Whatever the reason for these mailings, it’s important to use caution when it comes to unidentified seeds,” said South Carolina Department of Agriculture Assistant Commissioner Derek Underwood, who oversees the agency’s Consumer Protection Division, in an email.
“If these seeds should bear invasive species, they may be a threat to our environment and agriculture,” added Steve Cole, director of Clemson's Regulatory Services unit. "We don't want unknown species planted or thrown out where they may wind up sprouting in a landfill."
People can also call the South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Seed Lab at 803-737-9717 or seedlab@scda.sc.gov, Clemson University’s Department of Plant Industry (invasives@clemson.edu;) or a contact a local Clemson Extension Office.
