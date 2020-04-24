(FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Air National Guard is offering its thanks to healthcare and first respondents by flying the Swamp Fox over hospitals in the state.
According to their social media, this is apart of Operation American Resolve to salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response.
Approximate times and flyovers will be posted by the end of this weekend.
MORE NEWS - The day after NC's governor extended the stay home order, the state sees more than 400 new coronavirus cases, 16 more deaths
