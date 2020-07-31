COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper have both announced 4 p.m. news conferences on Friday to discuss how the states are preparing for Hurricane Isaias.
The latest models show that the storm could impact the South and North Carolina coastline early next week.
FOX Carolina will stream both news conferences live.
RELATED- Isaias now a hurricane, with Carolina coast impacts likely
LATEST FORECAST - Scattered storms locally, plus Isaias becoming bigger threat to the Carolina coastline
