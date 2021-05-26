CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Aquarium, a non-profit that supports natural conservation, says that its "Ask an Aqaurium Educator" phone number received multiple "drunk text" questions, according to the non-profit's twitter page.
When someone drunk texts the “Ask an Aquarium Educator” number... #chsnews pic.twitter.com/AHvDEOl3Vq— South Carolina Aquarium (@SCaquarium) May 24, 2021
The drunk texter asked multiple nature related questions such as "Is there something unique to the low country that those who study marine life are fascinated by?" and "Why should I only eat oysters in months that contain the letter R."
The Charleston based non-profit took the time to answer each and every one of the questions that were submitted, according to screenshots posted on twitter.
The texter ended the exchange with "My wife should be happy I drunk text aquariums and not other women."
