COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said that he filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the United States Supreme Court on behalf of South Carolina and 17 other States supporting a Mississippi law prohibiting non-emergency abortions past the 15th week of pregnancy.
“We’re asking the Supreme Court to follow the latest medical and scientific information and protect the lives of the unborn,” Attorney General Wilson said in a news release. “When the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade in 1973, a baby couldn’t live outside the womb until 28 weeks’ gestation. Now, babies born at only 21 weeks have survived. The latest scientific research shows that at 15 weeks an unborn child can feel pain and that’s why Mississippi set its law there to limit abortions.”
Wilson'd office said the brief states that Mississippi’s law does not ban abortions entirely or impose an undue burden on women, which means it follows Supreme Court precedents from other cases.
According to Wilson, Mississippi enacted the Gestational Age Act in March 2018, which was declared unconstitutional by a U.S. District Court despite legislative findings that an unborn baby can sense stimulation from the outside world and has developed all basic physiological functions at just 12 weeks.
Read a copy of the amicus brief here.
