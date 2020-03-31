COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson amended his printed legal opinion on local governments' authority to issue stay-home orders.
The updated opinion is that state law does give cities and counties the power to pass their own ordinances, however once the governor declares a state of emergency for the whole state, his emergency powers pre-empt any local ordinances.
"Our opinion is only advisory, letting cities and counties know that they might face a challenge in court and they and their taxpayers could be on the hook for damages," said Robert Kittle, a spokesman for the SC Attorney General's office. "However we are not going to bring a legal challenge and those ordinances are valid unless a court rules otherwise, so we advise anyone living in a city that has a local stay-at-home ordinance to obey their local law enforcement."
In his initial published opinion, Wilson said he did not feel city or county-level governments had the authority to use exercise emergency powers that are delegated to Governor Henry McMaster and provided case precedents to support that opinion.
You can read Wilson’s full opinion here.
