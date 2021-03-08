COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday what he called the largest drug conspiracy ever indicted in state court.
Wilson said one hundred defendants were indicted on hundreds of charges in the "Prison Empire" case, the largest number of defendants every associated with one narcotics case.
The defendants, which include 6 prison inmates, collectively face 487 charges. The charges run the gamut of drug offenses, burglary, kidnapping, assault, and more. The investigation also resulted in the seizure of approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, 5 kilos of heroin, and 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as 82 firearms.
Wilson said the Prison Empire was largely run by current and former prison inmates, running drugs across the state, but mostly in the Upstate.
Wilson said two of the inmate defendants were found with contraband phones that were used to conduct the illicit business.
“This is one more tragic example of the damage illegal cell phones do in the hands of inmates,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said in the news conference. “The public would be safer if we were able to block cell phone signals. It is past time for Congress to act and allow states to jam cell phone signals inside prisons. We need a hearing on this important public safety issue.”
Another of the defendants was a paralegal working at a law firm. Wilson said the defendant is accused of using hollowed out documents in legal mail to smuggle meth into the prison system.
Click here to see the full list of defendants and their charges.
