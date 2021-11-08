COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that they are planning to sue the Biden administration over their proposed healthcare COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Wilson said in a statement, "President Biden has once again overstepped his legal authority and overreached his power. The President is not above the law. I fully support the rights of our healthcare heroes in opposition to mandatory COVID vaccines. We intend to file suit in the very near future.”
Previously: Vaccine rule for larger employers, federal contractors and certain health care workers to take effect January 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.