COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that he filed an appeal with the United States Supreme Court on Saturday asking it to block the Biden administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate.
The filing comes in response to a recent court decision that stated that the mandate can take effect.
Previously: Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
“The fight against the Biden mandate continues, even to filing for a stay in the early hours of this morning," Attorney General Wilson said. "The rule of law will prevail and the President’s grasp for power halted.”
Wilson, along with 26 other states, companies and organizations, filed the appeal just before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.
According to Wilson, the filing argues that, “This case does not present the question whether vaccines or vaccine mandates are wise or desirable. Instead, it presents the narrow questions whether OSHA had authority to issue the Mandate, and whether it lawfully exercised whatever authority it had. After all, ‘our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully,’ even during a pandemic and ‘even in pursuit of desirable ends.’”
You can read the entire filing here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.