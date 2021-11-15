COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that he filed a lawsuit today to block the mandate that requires healthcare workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Wilson announced his plan to sue the Biden Administration last week.
Wilson said in a statement, “The Biden Administration has struck once again, attempting to coerce our healthcare workers into being vaccinated. The Federal Government seeks to bully the sovereign State of South Carolina into submission with the promise of federal funds. Our healthcare workers are heroes to all of us and should be able to do their jobs without the Biden Administration’s threats and abuse of power. The rule of law and Constitution will prevail and federal power stopped dead in its tracks.”
The lawsuit argued that there were multiple legal problems with the mandate due to the following reasons:
- It goes past the authority of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
- It violates the Social Security Act’s rule on regulations that control the selection and tenure of healthcare workers.
- It violates the Spending Clause.
- It violates the Anti-Commandeering doctrine.
- It violates the Tenth Amendment and therefore is unconstitutional.
The lawsuit also stated, “the Biden Administration is playing statutory shell games with the courts in a desperate attempt to justify the unjustifiable.” It says, “The Administration has coopted the Medicare and Medicaid system to impose a vaccine on 17 million healthcare workers.”
The lawsuit asked the federal court the vacate the mandate and rule that it is unlawful.
The following states also joined the lawsuit; Louisiana, Montana, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah, and West Virginia.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court Western Division of Louisiana, Monroe Division. You can read the lawsuit at show_multidocs.pl (scag.gov)
