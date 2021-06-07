GAFFNEY (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a suspect arrested on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Officials say the suspect, 74-year-old Thomas Tamas Panto of Gaffney, SC, was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's Office.
Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report that led them to Panto. According to investigators, Panto possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
Panto was arrested on June 6, 2021, and was charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree. Each count is punishable by up to ten years in prison. according to officials.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office, according to officials.
Investigators from the U.S. Secret Service and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, both also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
