LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a Gray Court man after an investigation found he was in possession of child sexual abuse material.
Roberto J. Martin Rodriguez, 25, was arrested on June 30 and has been charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. The felony offense is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment for each count.
AG Wilson says the 'child sexual abuse material' is a more accurate reflection of the material involved "in these heinous and abusive crimes."
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's Office made the arrest.
They were assisted by the following agencies:
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)
- U.S. Secret Service
- U.S. Marshals Service
- Laurens County Sheriff's Office
- Members of the state's ICAC Task Force
AG Wilson stresses that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.