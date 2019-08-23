GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that groups that help crime victims across the state will be getting more than $42 million in federal and state grants. The S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council formally approved the grants earlier this year and the projects begin October 1, 2019.
Wilson said the grants are distributed by the South Carolina Crime Victim Services Division in the Attorney General’s Office.
“These state and local agencies and non-profit groups do so much to help people who are going through traumatic circumstances. With these funds we are able to support agencies throughout the state as they assist victims of violent crime in their recovery,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a news release.
Wilson said the grants are going to private non-profit groups, sheriff’s offices, police departments, solicitor’s offices, and state agencies.
About 98 percent of the money comes from federal grants, with the rest coming from state funds, Wilson said. He added, "it is important to note that the funds come from Federal fines and penalties, not from taxpayers, and it does not add to the national debt or deficit in any way."
You can see the Upstate grant recipients, amounts, and what they money will be used for here.
