COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says the state's Heritage Act is constitutional, but says a monument in Charleston that came down recently is not covered under the act.
In an opinion released Thursday, Wilson's office says the act itself and its protections are constitutional, and that only an act by the state's General Assembly can remove a monument. Wilson's office says the act has two main provisions: criteria monuments must possess to be protected, and a procedural part that describes what must be done to remove those protections to take a monument down.
"The first provision is the most important part because it contains a description of which monuments are protected – in other words, the guts of the law. The second provision provides that the S.C. General Assembly can only remove a monument with a two-thirds vote of both the House and the Senate before it can be sent the Governor for signature," says Wilson. "Some critics of the Act have claimed that the two-thirds vote requirement is unconstitutional and therefore the entire Heritage Act is unconstitutional. There are several problems with this legal argument."
Wilson says a court would likely find the two-thirds requirement itself to be unconstitutional; under the South Carolina state constitution, the General Assembly only needs a simple majority to pass laws. However, there is legal precedent that the courts use to literally read the invalid procedural part, and then apply the simple majority vote rule, effectively overriding the two-thirds vote requirement. This does not mean the entire act is unconstitutional, however, simply the vote requirement laid out in the act.
This is also accomplished with a severability clause built into the act when it passed in 2000, meaning that if any part of the act is found to be unconstitutional, then it's simply cut out and the rest of the act is saved.
This now leads to the question of the John C. Calhoun monument in Charleston: is it covered under the Heritage Act? Wilson's office says it isn't.
"The Heritage Act is very specific in some places as to what it protects and ambiguous in other places. For instance, the first provision of the Act protects war monuments and monuments for Native Americans and African Americans. John C. Calhoun does not fall under any of those categories. Another provision requires the monument be in a 'public area' and the Calhoun monument was on private property," said Wilson. "Furthermore, as we researched the Calhoun monument issue we reached out to supporters of the Calhoun monument including the organization who own the property where the monument was located. An attorney for this organization was of the same opinion that the Heritage Act did not apply."
Wilson says he's received assurance from the City of Charleston that the statue is being cared for and protected until a suitable location for it is found. He says this, coupled with the Heritage Act's ambiguity led to his office deciding not to file a legal challenge at this time. Rather, he is focused on the law as a whole.
"My defense of the Heritage Act is not a defense of those parts or acts of our history that we find abhorrent. My defense of the Heritage Act is based on my sincere belief that we should follow the rule of law. This means following the laws that our duly elected legislature has passed and prosecuting those individuals who intentionally flout the law by illegally destroying public property," Wilson noted.
In closing, he offered a solution for monuments still standing: add more context to them to avoid glorifying that abhorrent history.
"Instead of tearing down history I believe we should add to it. I suggest that we work instead to provide historical context to the bad acts of those who have been immortalized in stone so that future generations will know what we as a people had to overcome. Next, we should work to immortalize people from all races and backgrounds who have worked and suffered to make us a better society," he concluded.
Wilson provided the full legal analysis at the request of state representative Mike Burns. Read it by clicking the PDF below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.