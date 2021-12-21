COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined a multi-state lawsuit against President Biden's COVID mandates.
The lawsuit takes aim at President Biden's requirements of masks on toddlers and COVID-19 shots for staff and volunteers in Head Start Programs, and is led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.
According to the office, the program is forcing teachers, contractors, and volunteers in Head Start Programs to be vaccinated by January 31.
The office says the states allege that the Head Start Mandate is not only beyond the Executive Branch's authority, contrary to law, and arbitrary and capricious but it also violates the APA's Notice-and-Comment Requirement, the Congressional Review Act, the Nondelegation Doctrine, the Tenth Amendment, the Anti-Commandeering Doctrine, the Spending Clause, and the Treasury and General Government Appropriations Act of 1999.
States in lawsuit include the following:
Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming, and West Virginia.
