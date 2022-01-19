GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joins a coalition of 27 other attorneys general in a letter to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) asking the agency to stop its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers.
According to the Office of the attorney general, the letter follows a 6-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last week, which temporarily stops the Biden Administration's OSHA vaccine mandate in response to a legal challenge brought by Attorney General Wilson and other state attorneys general in addition to trade groups, nonprofits, and private businesses.
“This is just a formality to get this regulation off the books now that the Supreme Court has ruled,” Attorney General Wilson said in a press release. “We just want to make sure private employers of 100 or more people understand they don’t have to require their workers to be vaccinated.”
According to the Office, the letter states that, “[T]he [Occupational Safety and Health] Act was designed to address dangers employees face at work because of their work—not dangers that are no more prevalent at work than in society generally. The United States Supreme Court agrees and held that the ETS—or any similar permanent standard for that matter—fails to address a unique workplace hazard and is therefore unlawful.”
The letter was led by Kentucky and co-signed by attorneys general from South Carolina, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.