COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Monday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a coalition of 42 Attorneys General joined in calling on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take further action to stop the growing number of illegal robocalls and spoofing calls.
“We all get these robocalls and spoofed calls that look like they’re coming from someone else and they’re incredibly frustrating for everyone,” Attorney General Wilson said in a news release. “There’s little we can do at the state level to fight them because the calls usually come from other states or other countries, which is why we’re urging the FCC to take action.”
The coalition wants the FCC to adopt its proposed rules on enforcement against caller ID spoofing on calls to the United States originating from overseas, while also addressing spoofing in text messaging and alternative voice services. Wilson said these provisions are included in the FCC appropriations authorization bill also known as the RAY BAUM’S Act of 2018.
Wilson said the number of spoofed calls and the financial losses tied to them have increased by nearly 50 percent in recent years. He said Americans received almost 18 billion scam robocalls in 2018. The FCC said spoofing scams cost people $488 million in 2018 alone.
The coalition is led by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and included Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.
