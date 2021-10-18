COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that he joined 19 other state attorneys generals to oppose the Biden administration's recent IRS proposal.
Wilson said the group voiced their opposition in a letter to President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Wilson argued that this proposal would give the federal government access to citizens' bank accounts and financial transactions.
The letter argued that banks around the country will need to change the way they operate to comply with these proposed requirements. Banks will also need to invest in data collection and other systems, according to the letter.
The group said they are willing to help the Biden administration stop financial criminals and tax evaders, but they do not believe this was the right solution.
Wilson joined the attorneys general from the following states to issue this letter: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.
You can read the group's letter at irs_rule_bank_account_reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.