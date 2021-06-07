GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Monday that a suspect was arrested on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Officials say the suspect, 49-year-old Mitchell Brian O'Cain of Greenville, SC, was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that led them to O'Cain. O'Cain is accused of distributing multiple files of child sexual abuse material, according to officials.
O'Cain was arrested on June 3, 2021, and was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree. This offense is punishable by up to ten years of imprisonment on each count, according to officials.
Officials say the case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Investigators with the Attorney General's Office and a member of the state's ICAC Task Force assisted with the investigation, according to officials.
