GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Thursday that a Greenville County man was arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges.
Officials say that 45-year-old Seth Taylor Bruce of Greer, SC, was arrested on ten charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office made this arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General's Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assisted with the investigation, according to officials.
Investigators say that they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to the Bruce. Investigators say that Bruce distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
Bruce was arrested on June 15, 2021, according to officials. He was charged with ten count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, according to officials. Each of these counts is punishable by up to ten years in prison.
