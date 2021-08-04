COLUMBIA, SC ( FOX CAROLINA) The South Carolina Attorney General's Office released a statement regarding Columbia's mayor requiring students over the age of two to wear masks in school.
This is the statement the office released below:
"Columbia City Council has not passed anything yet and we don’t know what the final wording will be, so at this point there’s no way to know whether it’s legal. We have attorneys looking at what we know so far and will have a final answer once something is passed, we have all the facts, and have had time to do the necessary research and analysis."
