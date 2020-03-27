COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a printed legal opinion Friday stating that he feels local governments do not have the authority to exercise emergency powers that are delegated to Governor Henry McMaster.
Wilson said some cities in the state have enacted “stay at home” orders to try to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. But Wilson said a September 5, 1980 opinion on mandatory evacuations by towns, cities, and counties set a precedent that only the Governor was empowered to exercise extraordinary emergency powers under Section 25-1-440 of South Carolina law. Wilson said that 1980 opinion points out “there is no enumerated power expressly conferred upon such political subdivisions as would reasonably include the extraordinary authority.”
“This conclusion that the Governor’s emergency powers preempt those of counties and municipalities is equally applicable to the pandemic created by COVID-19. Accordingly the 1980 opinion is affirmed and is provided as guidance to counties and municipalities,” Wilson’s new opinion says.
Wilson said local governments will retain their Home Rule powers during a state of emergency, but they do not have extraordinary emergency powers.
The opinion concludes by stating, “counties and municipalities should be aware that any unauthorized exercise of such emergency powers could subject these political subdivisions to liability at the behest of a private citizen with requisite legal standing.”
You can read Wilson’s full opinion here.
MORE NEWS - SLED: Anderson bar's alcohol license suspended for violating governor's order
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.