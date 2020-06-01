COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday that he is working closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, state and local law enforcement agencies, and local solicitors, to coordinate the response to the protests that turned violent and destructive over the weekend.
In the Upstate, three peaceful rallies were carried out in Greenville. Another in Spartanburg resulted in three arrests and a city-wide curfew on Sunday night.
Elsewhere in the state, in cities such as Columbia, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach, rallies resulted in officer injuries and more than 100 arrests.
Below is Wilson's full statement:
“Our priorities are to protect people’s lives and property, and we also want to protect the First Amendment rights of the peaceful protesters who want their voices heard. For those people who are trying to hijack these protests to instigate violence and destruction, we’ll do everything in our power to hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
As short-term efforts are underway to arrest those who commit violence or vandalism during protests, this effort is looking at a more long-term response. That includes working with our local, state, and federal partners to see if there are organized groups involved in instigating violence or property damage, whether it’s white supremacists, gangs, Antifa or some other group.
We should stand together in support of a citizen’s or community's right to peacefully protest and voice their anger without fear of being caught up in violence instigated by others. We should all stand together in condemning the violent and destructive actions of those who are exploiting a tragedy so that they can justify vandalism, theft, and absolute lawlessness. There is no justification for destroying or stealing someone else’s property. There is no justification for threatening innocent people and we will not tolerate it.”
READ MORE -
Greenville's mayor meets with activists at City Hall following weekend protests, marches
Police chief: Curfew in city of Spartanburg has been lifted, 3 arrested Sunday night
SC regroups after small groups turn weekend protests violent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.