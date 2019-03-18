SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Attorney General's office announced Monday that a Spartanburg man was sentenced to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.
According to a spokesperson, David Mark Dagostino distributed multiple files of child pornography to two people with the SC Attorney General's Office between October 2016 and May 2017.
Officials executed a search warrant of Dagostino's home, and found additional files of the explicit content on his computer.
In December 2018, Dagostino pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.
A judge sentenced him to ten years in prison, suspended upon five years- three years in prison and two years of home detention. It will be followed by five years of probation.
Dagostino must also register as a sex offender.
